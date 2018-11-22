Sonko Orders Demolition of shaky seven-storey building in Kayole

Mike Sonko’s Nairobi county government has ordered the demolition of a seven-storey building along Kayole Spine Rd.

A photo of the a shaky structure at Bee Centre, Umoja went viral on social media on Wednesday.



The developer was ordered to demolish the block in an enforcement notice issued on November 9., the developer was also asked to submit the structural integrity report on the same within seven days.

“You are hereby required to stop further construction immediately and submit architectural and structure plant,” the notice reads.

Kudos to Sonko for averting a potentially eminent disaster