Drama: Sonko Interrupts DP Ruto’s Speech As President Uhuru Watched, Lectures CS Tobiko For Undermining Him

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko was on Saturday left embarrassed after his attempts to block Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from addressing a presidential function.

Governor Sonko clashed with CS Tobiko at a function attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.



Sonko protested loudly after Tobiko skipped him in the speeches and instead invited Deputy President William Ruto to speak at the event.

The president, DP Ruto and the leaders had gathered at Moi Forces Academy, Nairobi to mark the national tree planting day.

Sonko told off Tobiko saying: “Rais hajadisband county government…Hii mambo ya kudharau county government mwache.”

(The president has not disbanded the county of Nairobi….Stop this habit of disrespecting county governments).

He took over a microphone as DP Ruto was just about to speak.

“The State House programme is very clear I am supposed to speak after the anthem then invite the minister who is to invite the DP,” Sonko said.

The governor has been on the receiving end over what he says is “a deliberate scheme to derail and undermine his leadership”.

On Friday, he was embroiled in a twitter war with lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi after the latter asked Uhuru to disband the county.

Sonko responded in a tweet where he referred to the lawyer as a ‘conman’.

And in his speech at the event, the governor said: “We cannot undermine you (Uhuru) as despite the perception being created out there….You are the president of all the 47 counties.”

The county boss praised the president following the concerted campaign which saw Jubilee scoop more seats in Nairobi compared to the Opposition.

