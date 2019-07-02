SONKO gifts his super cute adopted daughter with brand-new Mercedes Benz on her graduation

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko surprised his adopted daughter, Janetta Nyamu with a swanky Mercedes for her graduation.

Flaunting the brand new car on her Instagram page, Janetta who was taken in by the governor and his wife, Primrose Mbuvi thirteen years ago, thanked the county chief for taking her under his wing.



“Never in my wildest dream did I even think I will reach this far until you saw me fit to be part of your perfect family. It’s being 13 years of going from an orphan to someone who has a perfect family.

Here is what she wrote on her instagram account:

Janneta_nyamuNot all angels have wings because some are ordinary people living ordinary lives but they have special qualities that touch our hearts and souls in special ways ❤️💕💖

To my heavenly sent angel ,to the parents that I am so privileged to call mine @mamacounty_047 @mike.sonko

Today I graduate from one of the best Christian university in East Africa and I lack ways to show my gratitude for all that you have done for me .💗

Never in my wildest dream did I even think I will reach this far until you saw me fit to be part of your perfect family 💯

It’s being 13 years of going from an orphan to someone who has a perfect family .

13 years of having a shoulder to lean on when the going gets tough

I treasure and live for the moments when I make you proud …

Your love ,care and all that you have done for me never goes unnoticed ❤️

Thank you for watering my dreams

Thank you for holding my hands tight enough to lead me to the right direction and loose enough to let me soar

Thank you for giving me a voice and a place in this world 🌍

May you be blessed abundantly 🙏🏽

May all that you touch flourish 🙏🏽

May your songs be forever sang 🙏🏽

May your cups overflow🙏🏽

But more so I wish you long life’s so that you can continue impacting other peoples life ..

I love you sooo much and you mean absolutely the world to me ❤️

Were it not for you I wouldn’t be the person I am today

Mine is to say a big thank you and I pray to the Almighty that someday I will be able to repay you for the good deeds you have done for me 💋🥰💕.

@mike.sonko Dad thank you for the best graduation gift ever ❤️💕💖I am overjoyed ,overwhelmed and super humble but more so thank you for believing in me 🙏🏽

@mamacounty_047 Mummy bear thank you for always being my pillar of strength , thank you for always being there not only physically but also emotionally .you are forever my mentor and the person I will always look up to

Thank you for showing me the ways of Christ 🙏🏽🙏🏽💗

To my siblings thank you for always being there for me I would have never done it without your support and never ending love.

#cant wait to ride my new baby 🚘

