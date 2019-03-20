SONKO Flags off 17 Lorries Of Relief Food Worth Sh10.5M To Feed Starving Kenyans

By Charity Kamau

NAIROBI governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO has today flagged of relief food worth Sh10.5M to feed starving Kenyans in Turkana.

Governor Sonko said it hurts him as a leader, to see his fellow Kenyans dying like flies because of lack of food and water while other leaders are silent.



Sonko through his foundation SONKO RESCUE TEAM flagged off 4 lorries fool of maize flour, 14 tankers filled with clean water, 2 lorries full of cooking oil, 96000 litres of mineral water, 3 lorries full of rice among other stuff including lucozade, glucose among others.

He said that was just the beginning and that he looks forward to do the same until the situation returns to normal.





