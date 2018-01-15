Sonko Downplays Igathe Resignation, To Consult On The Next Step Of Action

Governor Mike Sonko has downplayed the resignation of his deputy Polycarp Igathe saying the county government is will work as a team to deliver to the city residents. Sonko also offered to consult with Jubilee and other stakeholders on the way forward.

Sonko was non committal on the return of Igathe to city hall, saying he had a big team of professors and engineers working closely with county assembly and in a bi-partisan to ensure service delivery to the residents.



Senator Johnson Sakaja and the speaker of the National assembly Beatrice Elachi had undertaken to attempt and reconcile the two after DG Igathe tendered his resignation saying that he had failed to gain the trust of the governor.

He rubbished claims of the the fall out being by issuance of tenders especially the one on garbage collection which was allegedly given to the Sonko Rescue team.

He was speaking during the launch of the water and sanitation policy for Nairobi county in Mombasa. He promised the county was working round the clock to sort out the perennial water issue in the city.