Sonko cleans up Tom Mboya monuments, Governor Mutua left with empty PR after rant

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has swung into action a day after he was shamed by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua over the defaced statues of Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi.

A report by Nation indicated that the first-term governor sent a team to clean up the statues and get rid of the rubbish that had piled up around them on Wednesday morning.

A video doing rounds on social media also shows City Hall staff washing the Dedan Kimathi statue and its vicinity.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua standing in front of the Tom Mboya statue that is located on Moi Avenue. ​

There are also several photos that show county workers cutting grass and clearing up litter around the Tom Mboya statue that is located on Moi Avenue.

While on a tour of Nairobi on Tuesday, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua vowed to personally repair and maintain the statues of Kenya’s heroes in Nairobi, including those of Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader claimed that they had been neglected by the administration.

“I am disgusted by the shameful state of neglect and disrepair of the statues. This disrepair and neglect is an example of what happens when instead of concentrating on serving Wananchi, leaders are involved in propaganda campaigns.

“They are more concerned with elections three years away than the state of our youth, women and government services,” stated Mutua.

He went on to add that Kenya was not doing enough to maintain the statues of historical figures.

“When you visit the developed nations, you will find that statues of heroes, public squares and parks and the general environment for members of the public are well maintained.

“The private sector in these countries emulate government structures and cleanliness,” he added.