Finally SONKO Bans Boda Boda from CBD, Police To Kick Out Hawkers And Chokoras

The Nairobi County Government has announced an immediate ban on boda boda operations in the City Centre amid a public outcry over criminal activities in the Central Business District.

The Director of Operations at the City Inspectorate Department, Peter Mbaya, said beginning Tuesday, January 23 boda bodas will not be allowed in the Central Business District.

Mr. Mbaya said only motorcycles having carrier boxes or those offering courier services and have branded boxes will be allowed into the CBD.

The City Hall operations director said boda boda operators will be dropping their passengers in areas outside the CBD such as City Stadium and Ngara.

Organised criminal gangs operating in the CBD have been accused of stealing from Nairobi residents and escaping on motorbikes.

Mr. Mbaya further issued a warning to grazers who drive their animals into the city, noting that stern action would be taken against them.

At the same time, Nairobi Regional Commissioner Bernard Leparmarai announced that street children and hawkers who have taken over the city streets will be flushed out as police seek to secure the Central Business District.

“I want to assure everybody that we will do all things possible to nab petty criminals. There will be anti-mugging squad to work with the county too to curb these vices,” said Mr. Leparmarai who was accompanied by Nairobi Police Commander Japhet Koome and AP Commandant Francis Mburu.

Mr. Leparmarai added: “Another menace is that of hawkers and we are working with the county government to ensure we reign on them, also to ensure they are selling genuine products. They might have allowed hawkers in the CBD because they wanted votes. Now the elections are over we are going to clear them off our streets,” said Leparmarai.

The regional commissioners said street families would be taken to children homes in a bid clean and secure the City.