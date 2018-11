It turns out the photo of a house in Nairobi’s eastlands area that is set to be demolished was a photoshop. The actual construction is six-storey and not nine as was claimed on social media.

The owner should be advised to halt further construction pending review instead of demolishing a structure that looks solid. This is somebody’s lifelong investment and may be has taken loans. Sonko should pull out the equipment and launch investigations.

Here is the actual house



and here is what went viral on social media