Something is not adding up, how fast did they count this cash? Economist David Ndii speaks

The discovery of billions of fake currency in US dollars at Barclays Bank, Queensway branch, Nairobi on Tuesday has continued to elicit mixed reactions from different quarters.

Assuming its all 1k notes, this 17b equals 8% of all 1k notes in circulation (Sh.210b as per CBK data). Another haul in Ruiru haul was Sh. 32b in multiple currencies incl Ksh. If only Sh. 3b in Ksh, we talking over 10%, one out of every ten 1k notes? What I’m I missing? https://t.co/gDhO0zpOom — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 19, 2019

Economist David Ndii has expressed his concern after sleuths from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) made the discovery.

Ndii questioned how such a huge amount of money could be discovered in fake notes.

Something is not adding up with these huge fake currency hauls. If there was that much fake currency around, we would be encountering it more frequently in circulation. Could this be a cover for confiscating a certain politician’s cash hoard? Just wondering. https://t.co/qb0FZcZFR8 — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 19, 2019

He has called for speedy probe into the incident for the sake of the public.

The discovery came after Flying Squad officers pitched tent at facility to probe the syndicate.

The flying squad detectives spent several hours at the facility before they unearthed the fake currency.

IEBC took days to account 20million votes,but flying squad JUST took less than 12 hours to count 17Billion cash😏, what a time to be living in Kenya #newsnight Barclay's #ArrestPascal @Waambui @WanjikuRevolt @TrackTheCorrupt @iamlegitdaily @DavidNdii Barclays — Lord Nai (@JKN254) March 19, 2019

It is reported that a client, whose identity has not been revealed, was keeping the same amount in a safe at the bank before the revelation was made.