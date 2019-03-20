Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Something is not adding up, how fast did they count this cash? Economist David Ndii speaks

Something is not adding up, how fast did they count this cash? Economist David Ndii speaks

Leave a Comment

The discovery of billions of fake currency in US dollars at Barclays Bank, Queensway branch, Nairobi on Tuesday has continued to elicit mixed reactions from different quarters.

Economist David Ndii has expressed his concern after sleuths from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) made the discovery.

Ndii questioned how such a huge amount of money could be discovered in fake notes.

He has called for speedy probe into the incident for the sake of the public.

The discovery came after Flying Squad officers pitched tent at facility to probe the syndicate.
The flying squad detectives spent several hours at the facility before they unearthed the fake currency.

It is reported that a client, whose identity has not been revealed, was keeping the same amount in a safe at the bank before the revelation was made.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies