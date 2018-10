By PK Kasirim

This is Samuel Ekiru from Kakuma in Turkana County. He’s a partially blind pupil who dropped from Katilu Pry school in CLASS 6 and has talent in sports commentary & wants to be a teacher in future.

If ONLY someone supports him. Anybody who wants to help please get in touch with David Locham on 0724031377 /[email protected]

For more info & further details. Asante.