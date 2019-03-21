Someone tell DP Ruto to stop lying even on obvious things like hunger in Turkana…

Ruto lied to us about stadiums, without blinking and with a straight face.
He lied about government internships with a straight face.
Juzi, while talking about famine up North, he said no Kenya has died, with a straight face.
If you are a woman and he was your boyfriend, he will gaslight you to death. You will get a suggestive message in his phone, and you ask him about it and he will like with such a straight face, you will be confused and doubt yourself.
Man.
I know I have friends here, close to Ruto. Kindly tell him, he doesn’t have to lie in such a blatant, brazen fashion. He gains nothing kabisa.
In modern PR, people actually want the truth as long as they can see the willingness to act upon whatever issue is at hand. President Uhuru has for instance acknowledged that corruption is monster, and often he admits defeat. But at least we tend to see some action from Kinoti and Hajj. That is better,than if he stood in front of us and lied without blinking that there is no corruption.
If for some reason you harbour a wish of electing Ruto, on grounds of ethnicity, to be president no.5, I urge to think twice. We warned people against Kinyarra. They thought we were just hating. This is a warning against Ruto.
Elect him, at your own peril.
DP William Ruto promised in 2012 that the Jubilee Alliance would ensure no Kenyan Dies of Hunger. 7 Years down the Line Kenyans are dying of Hunger in Baringo and Turkana @leemakwiny #Turkana pic.twitter.com/7rXKfJdJPU
— Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) March 17, 2019
Deaths from hunger. Death toll from starvation rises to nine
7 people reported dead in Tiaty, Baringo. Lokis, Tirioko, Silale wards most affected
Some residents relying on wild fruits. CS Wamalwa flags off food in Turkana
23 counties facing famine owing to drought #FridayNight pic.twitter.com/my9ihkEkdR
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 15, 2019
wacheni uongo……agriculture and food security was devolved to counties…..
Same with health was devolved and no one is soeaking about it…that wanainchi are dying like locusts due to failed hospitals…
Read Commentary for those that speak truth unlike handshake duo and greedy/filthy mind/mouth cartels and clique supporting them.
I am totally opposed to any Kenyan straining his or her pocket further to throw some cash to M-Changa or Paybill account to feed Kenyans starving in Turkana, I wish to incite the readers of this post to desist from doing so.
I know it sounds mean but let’s be realistic:
The total population of Turkana is slightly below 1 Million.
According to the CRA data, Financial year 2018/2019;
• Turkana County received 10.7 B as part of the county equitable revenue division allocation.
• The county further received 1.05B equilization fund.
• Turkana got 6 constituencies.
Each constituency NG-CDF allocation was 118M
For all constituencies in Turkana it was a whooping
708M
• NG-AAF under Turkana Woman Rep was 42M.
Assuming this is all they received ( definitely it is not) then it is a sum of Kes12.5B.
Am not talking of 12.5Bob but 12.5Billion.
In simpler mathematics it would mean the county could loan or give each person in Turkana County both children and adults Kes13,000.
This is not donation or charity from the philanthropic Ruto or Uhuru but taxpayers sweat shared to Turkana via the National government.
Somebody make me understand how such a rich county could experience death as a result of drought, yesterday I said drought is not an accident, It is not an abrupt happening like the typhoons, it is foreseeable.
Allow me to repeat the same. It is not the first time Turkana is experiencing drought.
What were these allocations for? To pay employees? To take elites to devolution conference? To buy leaders choppers?
Let Turkana residents go arrest their leaders and demand the money we all donated to them as a country.
We got no other cash to contribute via M-Changa or M-Pesa, they can either choose to act or choose to die.
By Patooh Gichini
Yes….Read Commentary for those that speak truth unlike handshake duo and greedy/filthy mind/mouth cartels and clique supporting them.
KT…wacheni wivu…..smell coffee……DR. WSR atakuwa Prezo come 2022.
Can KT tell us mortality rate for babies and mothers for 2018 in Kenya maternities and break down per county.
U will be suprised how peoole due kama mende…na akuba leader wanaongea.
Katiba mbovu must be overhauled…no lawyers inputs….they caused this problem…..manugu..