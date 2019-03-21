Someone tell DP Ruto to stop lying even on obvious things like hunger in Turkana…

Ruto lied to us about stadiums, without blinking and with a straight face.

He lied about government internships with a straight face.

Juzi, while talking about famine up North, he said no Kenya has died, with a straight face.

If you are a woman and he was your boyfriend, he will gaslight you to death. You will get a suggestive message in his phone, and you ask him about it and he will like with such a straight face, you will be confused and doubt yourself.

Man.

I know I have friends here, close to Ruto. Kindly tell him, he doesn’t have to lie in such a blatant, brazen fashion. He gains nothing kabisa.

In modern PR, people actually want the truth as long as they can see the willingness to act upon whatever issue is at hand. President Uhuru has for instance acknowledged that corruption is monster, and often he admits defeat. But at least we tend to see some action from Kinoti and Hajj. That is better,than if he stood in front of us and lied without blinking that there is no corruption.

If for some reason you harbour a wish of electing Ruto, on grounds of ethnicity, to be president no.5, I urge to think twice. We warned people against Kinyarra. They thought we were just hating. This is a warning against Ruto.

Elect him, at your own peril.

DP William Ruto promised in 2012 that the Jubilee Alliance would ensure no Kenyan Dies of Hunger. 7 Years down the Line Kenyans are dying of Hunger in Baringo and Turkana @leemakwiny #Turkana pic.twitter.com/7rXKfJdJPU — Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) March 17, 2019