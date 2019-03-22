Top reactions over Uhuru deactivating Twitter and Facebook accounts

Kenyans woke up to shock after finding one of the most influencing personalities, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s twitter account suspended.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s official social media accounts temporarily suspended after unauthorized access reports as reported by chief of staff at the office of the president Nzioka Waita.

Here are some of the reactions:

Account not suspended, just deactivated. Seems like the corrupt cartels close to President threatened him. LOL…. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 22, 2019

PSCU edited out the footage which featured President Uhuru Kenyatta's 'closest political ally' sentiments before sending copies to newsrooms forgetting that the sentiments had already been captured in this tweet before his social media accounts WENT MISSING . pic.twitter.com/IMqHZ3wa5L — Leon Lidigu (@LeonLidigu) March 22, 2019

Waait … Someone has deactivated President Uhuru Kenyatta's twitter account after his TWEET OF THE DAY on fighting corruption. But why ? @KanzeDena pic.twitter.com/1oejOcxPlT — Leon Lidigu (@LeonLidigu) March 22, 2019

President Uhuru Kenyatta's social media accounts have been deactivated. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 22, 2019

How can you suspend President Uhuru Kenyatta social media accounts without Kenyans approval?…..that seems unconstitutional? We want his last CORRUPTION tweet back. pic.twitter.com/eRz6Ou2zwl — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) March 22, 2019

Was President Uhuru Kenyatta Twitter handle hacked?. pic.twitter.com/Y4yavq0oXc — Mukami Wa Embu 🇰🇪 (@MukamiWaEmbu) March 22, 2019

President Uhuru's social media accounts suspended: "On account of unauthorised access to official social media handles of President Uhuru Kenyatta. All official social media handles have been temporarily suspended…" ~ Nzioka Waita, Chief of Staff. pic.twitter.com/lmyiIRIenB — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 22, 2019

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Social Media accounts hacked. Corruption fighting back. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/95TKVC1HKf — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) March 22, 2019

That someone has hacked into President Uhuru Kenyatta's Social Media Pages;Consequently,his official Accounts on Facebook and Twitter have been "temporarily suspended" as investigations take course Fam! how safe are we if they can hack the Commander in Chief pic.twitter.com/iQWmigmqBd — Hezbon Mureithi® (@HezMureithi) March 22, 2019

President Uhuru Kenyatta's message that was deleted on Twitter and Facebook was also on video. #GuardiansOfCorruption

President Kenyatta pic.twitter.com/OfczWcgnYH — Githii (@githii) March 22, 2019

The IEBC servers are more secure compared to President Uhuru Kenyatta social media accounts. Something is seriously wrong! pic.twitter.com/znX4YKxrjz — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) March 22, 2019

You don't suspend unauthorized access to public funds lakini mnasuspend account twitter,,,see your priorities😧😧 — leen (@lynda_marcia) March 22, 2019