Social media on fire after Moses kuria’s declaration of vying for presidency in 2022

Gatundu mp moses kuria once again reteriated his earlier statement that he wil be vying for the presidency in 2022.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Moses Kuria: "I will still vie for Presidency in 2022. I will be on the ballot." <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/JeffAndHamoOnHot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#JeffAndHamoOnHot</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/KoinangeJeff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KoinangeJeff</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/VDJClyde?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@VDJClyde</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/nyar_gero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@nyar_gero</a> <a href=”https://t.co/tCx8qzJTbx”>pic.twitter.com/tCx8qzJTbx</a></p>— Hot 96 FM Kenya (@Hot_96Kenya) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Hot_96Kenya/status/1092285374343331841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2019</a></blockquote>

Kuria who recently criticized president Kenyatta on his development track record said nobody can stop an idea whose time has come.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE REACTIONS FROM KENYANS ON TWITTER (KOT)

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/KoinangeJeff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KoinangeJeff</a> ,,Moses Kuria is currently the most popular in Mt.Kenya,, him saying he will be on the ballot 2022,is just a scheme to gain popularity so as to deputise WSR !! I predict a RutoKuria 2022 winning collabo😂😂💯💯<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/JeffAndHamoOnHot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#JeffAndHamoOnHot</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/Hot_96Kenya?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Hot_96Kenya</a></p>— Alex Chickzz Wanjohi🇰🇪 (@alex_chickzz) <a href=”https://twitter.com/alex_chickzz/status/1092282200312172544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Moses Kuria campaigned for Uhuru Kenyatta TWICE, Today he is talking about Kenyans bidding for jobs they cannot complete….<br>Moses Kuria thinks Raila, Kivutha, or another sane individual would deputise him….<br>What has leaked into the piped water in Central?</p>— Hesbon Ochieng (@HesbonOchieng17) <a href=”https://twitter.com/HesbonOchieng17/status/1092312601906810880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2019</a></blockquote>

The Gatundu south law maker also bashed on local contaractors who fail to deliver while crying for jobs, he instead preferred the Chinese to do the work.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Jeff: Have you talked with President Kenyatta this year?<br>Moses Kuria: Yes, i do talk to my voters frequently.😂😂😂😎<a href=”https://twitter.com/KoinangeJeff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KoinangeJeff</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/HamoProf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@HamoProf</a><br> <a href=”https://twitter.com/Hot_96Kenya?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Hot_96Kenya</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/HonMoses_Kuria?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@HonMoses_Kuria</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/JeffAndHamoOnHot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#JeffAndHamoOnHot</a></p>— Herman Mbaria (@Herman_mbaria) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Herman_mbaria/status/1092280322157436928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Moses Kuria shared some interesting message on his FB yesterday. Is the housing plan of the big 4 achievable? <a href=”https://twitter.com/KoinangeJeff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@KoinangeJeff</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/HamoProf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@HamoProf</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/Hot_96Kenya?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Hot_96Kenya</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/JeffandHamoOnHot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#JeffandHamoOnHot</a> <a href=”https://t.co/oNPv1ijt7J”>pic.twitter.com/oNPv1ijt7J</a></p>— cleophas muthama (@CleophasMuthama) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CleophasMuthama/status/1092280320731168769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 4, 2019</a></blockquote>

