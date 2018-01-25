Snr. Counsel OTIENDE AMOLO Endorses City Lawyer OKENYO OMWANSA For Firm Representation (Nairobi Representative)

By Albert Amenya

NAIROBI – Senior counselor-at-law and also Rarieda MP hon Otiende Amolo has fully thrown his weight behind city lawyer George Omwansa Okenyo on his bid for the position of Firm Representation (LSK Nairobi Representative).

Speaking in his office, counsel Otiende lauded Okenyo’s legal and leadership prowess terming him an excellent fit for the position.

“I have known Okenyo Omwansa for a long time even before I became an ombudsman and I can readily confess that he is the perfect fit for position of Council Member (Nairobi Representative). Okenyo is a sharp young man of impeccable legal character. He shares traits with legal heavyweights like Senior Counsels Paul Muite and James Orengo. He is simply the right candidate. He has my full support and I know he is going places”