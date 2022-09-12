Smooth transition of power, a boost to airline sector’s post-pandemic recovery 

Fly 748 through it’s managing director Moses Mwangi has noted that peaceful elections and smooth transition of power in government will boost confidence in airline sector’s post-pandemic recovery as the two factors will help travelers resume business and leisure activities faster to sustain an already strong momentum towards the sector’s return to full recovery recorded in 2019.

Latest data from International Air Transport Association (IATA) shows African airlines are recording strong demand for passenger traffic since lockdowns and border restrictions begun easing late last year.

In addition, by June 2022 both domestic and international traffic remained strong with figures showing significant growth compared to those of 2021.

Africa’s International traffic rose with an increase of 103.6 percent over the year to June 2022, the recovery was around 35 percent below their 2019 levels. Similarly, total June 2022 domestic traffic across the globe was at 81.4 percent of the June 2019 level.

“Without disruptions in government transition, we expect this positive momentum to continue and hopefully airlines return to profitability as we head to high tourism season and as businesses begins rolling out long term activities,” said Fly 748 Chairman, Ahmed Jibril.

748 Air Services (K) Ltd is a reliable aviation company that provides both air charter services and scheduled services e.g passenger and cargo. They also cater to the humanitarian, natural resource and government sectors.

Fly 748 offers daily flights to Mombasa, Diani, Malindi and Kisumu from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Terminal 2. Fly 748 also flies daily to the Maasai Mara from Wilson Airport.