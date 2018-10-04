SMART: Raila Contradicting Message In Migori Over Governor Obado Murder Case

Governor Obado Is Just A Suspect, Only court can prove him guilty -Raila Tells Obado’s stronghold of Uriri

NASA leader Raila Odinga has told residents of Uriri in Migori county that governor Obado is just a suspect and it’s only a court of law can prove him guilty or innocent. Uriri is home to governor Obado thus his stronghold. Uriri is also Mama Ida’s home therefore ni mashemeji wa baba the supreme leader.

The NASA leader is in Migori drumming up support for former Energy minister Ochilo Ayacko in the upcoming senate by election. The former premier seemed to play safe not to annoy governor Obado supporters some who believe their county chief was set up.



Earlier in Awendo town the NASA leader told a public rally that he will not support Migori governor Okoth Obado in the murder case against Rongo University student Sharon Otieno. He said he has received many calls to stand with Obado, but justice should take its course.

“So far all indicators are pointing at Obado, let him prove his innocence in court,” Raila said. Raila said the murder of a pregnant woman together with her unborn child can be termed as an act of witchcraft.

Well, Awendo is the home base of ODM senate hopeful Hon Ochillo Ayacko a bitter rival of Governor Obado.

“It was unfortunate that a very young woman and her angel were murdered brutally. If the killers didn’t need the child or the mother they should have spared their lives,” Raila said.





The people’s president will camp in Migori for two days to mobilize for Ochillo who is set to win with a landslide given the machinery the party has deployed in the county. It’s a matter of sending a strong message, its not that Ochilo will lose but the message should be firm and clear to team tanga tanga that they have zero chance in entire South Nyanza region including the larger Kisii and Kuria .

Baba Tibiim !

