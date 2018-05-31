SLAP IN THE FACE For DP Ruto As Raila/Uhuru Handshake Grows To ‘Tight Hug’ With Blessings From USA And Wanainchi

By Our Reporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA Leader Raila Odinga today morning wowed the nation with their passionate hug as they promised to ensure the nation stands.

The two were called up on the podium by U.S. Senator James Mountain Inhofe, Senator from Oklahoma who said Kenya needed leaders like Uhuru and Raila to see its growth.

“The prayer for us right now is that Jesus will heal our land and our hearts” said Sen. Inhofe as the stood right before him, listening attentively.

He said the unity of a nation requires dedicated leaders who believe in one course, that is ‘uniting the country’ without thinking about themselves.

He then told the two show the world how united they were if they mean their business, that is to unite the country. It is at this juncture that the President and the Former Prime Minister shook hands and hugged to the amusement of the audience that included Deputy President William Ruto.

The audience cheered loudly as the two walked down the podium to take their seats in a brotherly way, just like their fathers the late Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta embraced each other in the 60’s when Kenya was born.

“When members from different parties pray together even if they have different opinions; it is difficult for them to be angry at each other” said Sen. Inhofe.

The 16th National Prayer Breakfast, organized by Parliament (Senate and the National Assembly) has brought together guests from far and wide. Delegations from Ethiopia, South Sudan, DRC, South Africa, Rwanda, U.K , Somalia among others in attendance.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi is attending the prayer breakfast.

Video courtesy of NTV

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga hug each other after being prayed for at the #NationalPrayerDay. pic.twitter.com/FvwTDgDfNB — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) May 31, 2018





