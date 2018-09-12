Shock: Six Year Old Qajaja 2 Girl Raped in Wajir, Former Minister and now CAS Accused Of Shielding Rapist

SHOCK AS 6 YR OLD QAJAJA 2 GIRL IS RAPED. SNR POLITICIAN ACCUSED OF SHIELDING THE RAPIST!!

The 09th of September this year, just three days ago, was a normal day for six year old Najma Ismail Shaaban. The little girl, ever jolly and playful, never knew this would be a day to forget. A day that would shatter and change the bright course of her life, for the worse.

She was ruthlessly defiled by a mature man. Najma, who was at the time with her parents in Qajaja 2 locality, revealed some gruesome details of how she was defiled by a man said to be a relative of to a powerful local politician (names withheld).

She was standing outside her home when the culprit, named, Abubakar Mohammed Jamal, grabbed her hand and took her to the fields nearby and raped her in the most unfathomable of ways.

The politician is now said to have threatened the poor parents of the girl and intimidated investigating officers. He is said to be arm twisting the parents to embrace maslaxa or else ensure the culprit is released and no justice is achieved.



The rapist, who has been arrested, is said to be just a step away from his freedom. This case — one more devastating example of child rape in a county where such crimes are rising — will shock many. Levels of rapes and defilements, and blatant blockage of justice for victims, is rising at shocking speed.

Her father, in the below video, is now crying for Justice!!



The top politician is said to be former minister who is currently serving as CAS. He accused of shielding the perpetrator. DPP and DCI should move with speed to ensure justice is served, others like civil society should also be involved and conduct civic education in area, provide counseling to victims among others