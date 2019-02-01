Kenya Today

BREAKING SAD: Six people reported DEAD at Hon Musalia Mudavadi’s Karen home, Police cordon off the house

Reliable sources have it that six people died at Hon Musalia Mudavadi’s Karen home (Nairobi) in what police say is a case of workers drinking boiled mysterious herb.

Close relatives of the victims are shocked and worried given silence from government, so far no information has been made public as it seems the powerful hand of government is determined to sweep the tragedy under the carpet.

Hon Musalia Mudavadi is a good man of high moral standing, he is said to be out of the country perhaps reason why none of his family members is able to speak on his absence. The former deputy prime minister has another residence at Riverside Drive in Westlands/Chiromo Nairobi.

