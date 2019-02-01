BREAKING SAD: Six people reported DEAD at Hon Musalia Mudavadi’s Karen home, Police cordon off the house

Reliable sources have it that six people died at Hon Musalia Mudavadi’s Karen home (Nairobi) in what police say is a case of workers drinking boiled mysterious herb.

Close relatives of the victims are shocked and worried given silence from government, so far no information has been made public as it seems the powerful hand of government is determined to sweep the tragedy under the carpet.

Hon Musalia Mudavadi is a good man of high moral standing, he is said to be out of the country perhaps reason why none of his family members is able to speak on his absence. The former deputy prime minister has another residence at Riverside Drive in Westlands/Chiromo Nairobi.

Six people including a driver and a gardener DIED yesterday at Musalia Mudavadi's Karen Home. Media silent. Police have cordoned off Musalia's house in Karen, dumped the bodies at Umash funeral home and chased away the family members. All going on, no word from the media. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 1, 2019

Three People died on the spot at Musalia Mudavadi's house in Karen. Two died on the way to Hospital. Two admitted to ICU. One died on arrival. One who was at the ICU died this morning. One is still admitted in ICU. No word from Musalia Mudavadi. Media silent. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 1, 2019

One of the six people who died is a gardener. His name is Edmond Ekesa. His family was chased away at first from Musalia Mudavadi's house. Then later the askaris went with them to City mortuary to look for the bodies. Couldn't find them there. They found them at Umash. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 1, 2019

Shocking part of this news is that, the family members tried to ask the cause of the sudden death of the SIX workers ot Musalia Mudavadi's home in Karen and all they were told and I quote "They had taken some boiled herbs and all died". The family members are wondering: How? — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 1, 2019