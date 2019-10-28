Silverstone Air loses on wheel while on air,almost crashes, poor services

Silverstone Air is having a nightmare quarter. The Airline had to have one of its plane’s make an emergency landing after a tire fell off during take-off. The plane made an emergency landing at Moi International Airport, Eldoret on Monday.

News streaming in indicates that all passengers on board were not harmed in the horrifying ordeal.

The incident comes barely a month after a plane operated by the carrier skidded off the runway and crashed shortly after take-off leaving at least nine passengers with injuries.

The aircraft that was headed to Lamu crashed shortly after takeoff due to overloading and disregard to the safety regulations at the airport.

“We can confirm that our Fokker 50, 5Y-IZO has had an incident while taking off at Wilson Airport at 9 am this morning. The aircraft was operating the Wilson-Mombasa-Lamu-Mombasa-Wilson route,” Silverstone Air said in a statement.

Silverstone Air operates in six locations in Kenya: Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda, Lamu and Lodwar.