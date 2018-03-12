BREAKING: Government Reinstates Armed Security For All NASA Principals and MPs, RailaUhuru Magic Handshake

Security details of NASA leaders have been reinstated just day after President Uhuru and NASA leader Raila Odinga ‘kissed and made up’.

Security details of the leaders had been withdrawn in a crackdown by State on the opposition leaders following the controversial swearing in of Raila as the People’s President.

With security withdrawn, the leaders became easy target for arbitrary arrests.

The police officers were disarmed and asked to return from First February back to GSU headquarters. Those who did not get to the headquarter in time were picked up by police vehicles.

ODM chairman John Mbadi said,Siaya Senator James Orengo and Mbita North MP Millie Odhiambo were the fisrt to lose thir secuty details.

The NASA Co principals are also set to reap from this new development despite their whining over lack of consultations during the Uhuru-Raila pact.