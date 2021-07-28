Sigh of relief as court grants 748 air services staying orders

Kenya’s top aviation company, 748 Air Services has been granted staying orders by a Nairobi court, preventing Kenya Airways and its agents from further executing eviction orders.

The airline on Monday filed a legal suit against Kenya Airways for malicious damage of its property worth millions of shillings and harassment of employees.

“In the interim, a temporary injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the plaintiff by itself or servants and/or agents from interfering with the defendant/Applicants quiet enjoyment use and occupation of the suit property pending interparty hearing of this application,” said Milimani Commercial Courts, Principal Magistrate, Ms. A.N. Makau.

The court has also directed Commandant, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to ensure compliance of the court order issued against Kenya airways.

On Friday, July 23rd 2021, Around 15 armed police and more than 50 men raided 748 plaza along Airport North Road in Embakasi breaking the premises entrance glass door, broke other doors, removed and extremely damaged office furniture and fittings.



In an affidavit dated July 26th, 2021, 748 Air Services Managing Director, Moses Mwangi said the Friday afternoon raid has disrupted normal operations at the Embakasi office and left the airline with significant losses.

“The actions of the plaintiff have caused and continue to cause great losses to our company, being an airline that has recently launched domestic flights to Kisumu, Mombasa and Diani,” said Mr. Mwangi.

The airline’s personnel of over two hundred (200) employees are still unable to access the same premises and are not able to trace important documents, records and machinery after the inhuman incident.

Mwangi added that they have for the longest time enjoyed peaceful and quiet occupation of the premises since the inception of lease agreement on 1st February 2021 until the plaintiff and its agents raided offices on 23rd July 2021.

748 Air Services has been paying rent for 748 Plaza premised on the parcel of land no. LR. No.9042/583 to African Airlines International limited (formerly African Express Airways International Limited).

The airline was in the process of completing renovations on suit premise before the raid, with renovation costs amounting to the tune of Ksh. 90 Million.

The saddest part according to the management is that the raid begun without being served any order to vacate the premises and only learnt of an order served on the landlord of the premises Captain Musa Hassan Bulhan who is the Managing Director, Africa Express Airways (k) Limited and African International Airlines Limited at 4.00 p.m before Kenya Airways agents removed his office items.

In a certificate of urgency filed by the company on Monday through its lawyers, 748 Air Services is seeking to be heard on priority basis, because the orders issued on the 16th of July 2021 continue to have far-reaching adverse impacts on the business.

748 Air Services wishes to notify its esteemed customers that all flights including recently launched domestic flights to Kisumu, Mombasa and Diani and cargo services will continue as scheduled.

748 Air has however encouraged customers to continue booking their flights through their new offices in the city centre (Laico) and other digital avenues.