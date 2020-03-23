Siaya priest who met nuns, administered sacrament, attended burial is Coronavirus positive

One of the 8 new cases of Coronavirus is that of a visiting priest from Rome who flew in to attend a funeral in Ugunja, Siaya that was attended by area MP Hon Opiyo Wandayi. County Security and health teams are trying to trace the people who were came into contact with the prist.

The priest hails from Ugunja Nyasanda area, he come from Rome to attend the burial of mother of Dr Ogutu, a close relative at Ambira area. He later administered sacrament to about 100 people and was joined by more than 20 nuns of Lwak Parish. The revelation has caused total panic in Rarieda. The priest met sisters at the funneral in Bondo, he shook hands with many thus may have transmitted the virus.

Siaya county commissioner Michael Ole Tialal confirmed the incident to local reporters and assured the public that health officers are in the area to contain the situation.

Tialal said the priest was among the additional eight people who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday as was announced by CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The County Commissioner revealed the priest attended a funeral in Ambira after interacting with his family in Nyasanda before proceeding to Sega to visit a friend who is also a priest.

“There are rumours that the priest might have visited Rarieda at Lwak mission before proceeding to Nairobi but that has not been firmly confirmed” Tialal said.

The commissioner said already health officers are in the area and advising all those who interacted with the priest to isolate themselves.

“The health officers have been sent to all those areas where it’s believed that the priest visited to curb a further spread,” the commissioner said.

Tialal added that at the moment the information is still scanty as they are not getting it from the priest himself and the number of people who might be put in self quarantine is not clear yet.

“We are going to get more information immediately we get in touch with the family members on where else the priest visited during his stay in Siaya but at the moment we have only identified Ugunja and Sega,” he added.

The County commissioner advised residents to avoid congestion in all public places and also follow the government’s directive on hygiene as the fight against Coronavirus gains momentum accross the globe.

At the moment virtually all market and supermarket entries in Siaya town have embraced the hand washing directive and locals are also observing social distancing