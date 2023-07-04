Showcase Your Talent and Win the All-New Infinix Note30 in the #TakeChargeWithNote30 Challenge

Are you ready to take charge and win a brand-new Infinix Note 30 smartphone? Infinix is pleased to announce its exciting competition, #TakeChargeWithNote30, where you can showcase your talent, unleash your creativity and take charge of your journey. Click this link to join the competition now https://snssdk1233.onelink.me/bIdt/1lr3ib79

Whether you’re a fashionista, a sports enthusiast, a gamer, or a DIY lover, this competition has something for everyone. Get ready to dance, create, and participate in an epic TikTok challenge that will leave you motivated and inspired. Let’s dive into the details and learn how you can join this incredible competition!

Here’s how to participate:

Get creative and showcase your talent (fashion, sports, gaming, DIY, etc.) in a captivating TikTok video. Ensure to shoot your video in a well-lit environment Use the Infinix filter to spice up your video and make it stand out (this can be found in the filter segment of the Infinix Kenya account on TikTok @infinixmobile_ke) Ensure your entry is counted using the hashtag #TakeChargeWithNote30 in your caption. For more information, access the competition link on Infinix Nigeria’s Tiktok bio (@infinixmobile_ke). Share your video on your Tiktok account.

Just in case you’ve forgotten, the Infinix NOTE 30 is designed with cutting-edge all-Round FastCharge technology that supports multiple charging methods, including wired fast charging, wireless fast charging, reverse charging, bypass charging, PD 3.0 protocol, intelligent charging, and safe charging across multiple dimensions. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your phone, showcase your talent and send in your #TakeChargeWithNote30 entry today!

Heavy specs feature across the Infinix Hot 30 series including JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers, NFC, headphone jacks, Type-C charging ports, and side-mounted fingerprint readers.

We get the company’s new All-Round FastCharge technology that offers up to 68W of fast wired charging via PD 3.0.

The lineup sports 6.78″ LCD screens with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate except for the Note 30 Play which has a 6.82″ screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The Note 30 Pro has an AMOLED screen with 360Hz touch sampling rate and 900 nits in terms of brightness.