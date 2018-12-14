Shoddy visit: Real issues that Uhuru, Raila didn’t address in Nyanza



But Iam also thinking of this…

They never addressed the Sugar Crisis issue,Nyanza has several sugar companies

They never addressed the lake Victoria water hyacinth menace

They even never talked on how those post election /017 victims or Families will be compensated .

They never addressed the Migingo Island circus.

Uhuru came to Nyanza, yes so what will people benefit from it, or its about their political intetests.The above could be the major issues they were to address.

Ooh poor Wananchi, we will keep cheering powerful men.

When Uhuru wants to address farmers on their issues, he normally comes to the crowd when he has already solved the matter, some people will tell me the above are on table.

