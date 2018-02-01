Kenya Today

(Shocking Video) “Presidential Oath Is Not A Child’s Play” – Mudavadi Distances Himself

Musalia Mudavadi is indeed a mis-learner, he lean’t nothing from the 2013 Mt Kenya mafia manipulation. Let me put this on record that we are in this mess because Musalia with his shithole wisdom accepted to spoil Raila/CORD Western Kenyan vote base by being the ballot together with a Mt Kenya runningmate who did not even vote for him.

It is obvious that 2013 was easier for Raila to push through had he consolidated Western Kenya, remember even with all the rigging Uhurruto escaped a re-run by just 8k votes. Just imagine Musalia spoilt a cool 400k Raila votes? Had Musalia dropped his fat head mediocrity and joined CORD Raila could have served his term, strengthen electoral systems and other institutions and now Kalonzo could be sitting prity in statehouse and fat Mudavadi could be his deputy as Uhuru wastes away in Gatundu and Ruto will be busy tilling his mashamba with occasional travels to Nairobi…

Musalia TAWE !

  4. TAKING AN OATH IS TREASON??

    BUT:

    (A)
    RIGGING ELECTION AND DISENFRANCHISING 99.9% OF KENYANS AND CONDEMNING THE M TO PERMANENT POVERTY,
    (B)
    CONFINING MILLIONS OF THEM INTO SLUMS WITHOUT RUNNING WATER, WITH RAW SEWAGE RUNNING ALL OVER THE PLACE,?
    (C)
    THEN JOINING FORCES WITH FOREIGN LEECHES AND SUCKING UP ALL SMALL EARNINGS THEY TRY TO MAKE PAYING RENTS ON TIN STRUCTURES YOU HAVE CONSTRUCTED TO CONFINE THEM TO THESE PLACES?
    (D) GETTING VOTES FROM THEM USING DECEITFUL AND EXPLOITATIVE TACTICS EVERY ELECTION CIRCLE?

    ALL THESE ARE NOT TREACHEROUS AND TREASONOUS?? WOULD YOU LIKE SOMEONE TO TREAT YOU LIKE THAT?????

  5. YOU PEOPLE ARE NOT BETTER THAN UHURU KENYATTA AND WILLIAM RUTO BECAUSE THE TWO OF THEM ARE VERY OVERT ABOUT HOW THEY LOATHE POOR PEOPLE THEIR COLLABORATION WITH FOREIGN POWERS HAVE CREATED SINCE 1963 !

    ON THE OTHER HAND PEOPLE LIKE YOU: MR. KALONZO, MR. MDAVADI AND MR. WETANGULA ARE USING OTHER PEOPLE’S POVERTY TO ENRICH YOUR COFERS WHILE DECEIFULLY SMILING AT THEM! WHEN THEY TURN THEIR BACKS AFTER VOTING YOU INTO YOUR HIGH HORSES, YOU PROCEED ON TO PLUNGE GIANT KNIVES INTO THEIR BACKS!!

    THIS EXACTLY WHAT THREE OF YOU ARE SHAMELESSLY DOING IN THIS PRESS CONFERENCE!
    THE POOR HAVE SOME SMALL OPPORTUNITIES TO RUN AWAY FROM JUBILEE BECAUSE THEY KNOW WHAT THEY ARE CAPABLE OF!

    WITH THE THREE OFF YOU, THE POOR DO NOT HAVE A SLITHER OF CHANCE TO ESCAPE YOUR WRATH BECAUSE YOU STRIKE AT VERY, VERY CLOSE RANGES, MAKING SURE THEY DO NOT ESCAPE!!!!!!

