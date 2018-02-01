(Shocking Video) “Presidential Oath Is Not A Child’s Play” – Mudavadi Distances Himself

Musalia Mudavadi is indeed a mis-learner, he lean’t nothing from the 2013 Mt Kenya mafia manipulation. Let me put this on record that we are in this mess because Musalia with his shithole wisdom accepted to spoil Raila/CORD Western Kenyan vote base by being the ballot together with a Mt Kenya runningmate who did not even vote for him.
It is obvious that 2013 was easier for Raila to push through had he consolidated Western Kenya, remember even with all the rigging Uhurruto escaped a re-run by just 8k votes. Just imagine Musalia spoilt a cool 400k Raila votes? Had Musalia dropped his fat head mediocrity and joined CORD Raila could have served his term, strengthen electoral systems and other institutions and now Kalonzo could be sitting prity in statehouse and fat Mudavadi could be his deputy as Uhuru wastes away in Gatundu and Ruto will be busy tilling his mashamba with occasional travels to Nairobi…
Musalia TAWE !
Comments
Anonymous says
So you were playing with our votes coward atleast PRESIDENT RAILA was brave enough to expose your cowardness
Anonymous says
RAO the only Man standing amongst the four Principals.
Anonymous says
Somebody forunteer should approach Mudavadi with only a sharp knife and tear his big stomach so that pple can see his inner organs.
Victor says
A traitor MDVD puga!
Anonymous says
TAKING AN OATH IS TREASON??
BUT:
(A)
RIGGING ELECTION AND DISENFRANCHISING 99.9% OF KENYANS AND CONDEMNING THE M TO PERMANENT POVERTY,
(B)
CONFINING MILLIONS OF THEM INTO SLUMS WITHOUT RUNNING WATER, WITH RAW SEWAGE RUNNING ALL OVER THE PLACE,?
(C)
THEN JOINING FORCES WITH FOREIGN LEECHES AND SUCKING UP ALL SMALL EARNINGS THEY TRY TO MAKE PAYING RENTS ON TIN STRUCTURES YOU HAVE CONSTRUCTED TO CONFINE THEM TO THESE PLACES?
(D) GETTING VOTES FROM THEM USING DECEITFUL AND EXPLOITATIVE TACTICS EVERY ELECTION CIRCLE?
ALL THESE ARE NOT TREACHEROUS AND TREASONOUS?? WOULD YOU LIKE SOMEONE TO TREAT YOU LIKE THAT?????
Anonymous says
YOU PEOPLE ARE NOT BETTER THAN UHURU KENYATTA AND WILLIAM RUTO BECAUSE THE TWO OF THEM ARE VERY OVERT ABOUT HOW THEY LOATHE POOR PEOPLE THEIR COLLABORATION WITH FOREIGN POWERS HAVE CREATED SINCE 1963 !
ON THE OTHER HAND PEOPLE LIKE YOU: MR. KALONZO, MR. MDAVADI AND MR. WETANGULA ARE USING OTHER PEOPLE’S POVERTY TO ENRICH YOUR COFERS WHILE DECEIFULLY SMILING AT THEM! WHEN THEY TURN THEIR BACKS AFTER VOTING YOU INTO YOUR HIGH HORSES, YOU PROCEED ON TO PLUNGE GIANT KNIVES INTO THEIR BACKS!!
THIS EXACTLY WHAT THREE OF YOU ARE SHAMELESSLY DOING IN THIS PRESS CONFERENCE!
THE POOR HAVE SOME SMALL OPPORTUNITIES TO RUN AWAY FROM JUBILEE BECAUSE THEY KNOW WHAT THEY ARE CAPABLE OF!
WITH THE THREE OFF YOU, THE POOR DO NOT HAVE A SLITHER OF CHANCE TO ESCAPE YOUR WRATH BECAUSE YOU STRIKE AT VERY, VERY CLOSE RANGES, MAKING SURE THEY DO NOT ESCAPE!!!!!!
Anonymous says
THIS IS A LOAD OF CRAP!
Anonymous says
RAO is the real deal
Anonymous says
forgive him. You have your vote and you will use it wisely in future.