(Shocking Video) “Presidential Oath Is Not A Child’s Play” – Mudavadi Distances Himself

Musalia Mudavadi is indeed a mis-learner, he lean’t nothing from the 2013 Mt Kenya mafia manipulation. Let me put this on record that we are in this mess because Musalia with his shithole wisdom accepted to spoil Raila/CORD Western Kenyan vote base by being the ballot together with a Mt Kenya runningmate who did not even vote for him.

It is obvious that 2013 was easier for Raila to push through had he consolidated Western Kenya, remember even with all the rigging Uhurruto escaped a re-run by just 8k votes. Just imagine Musalia spoilt a cool 400k Raila votes? Had Musalia dropped his fat head mediocrity and joined CORD Raila could have served his term, strengthen electoral systems and other institutions and now Kalonzo could be sitting prity in statehouse and fat Mudavadi could be his deputy as Uhuru wastes away in Gatundu and Ruto will be busy tilling his mashamba with occasional travels to Nairobi…



Musalia TAWE !