Shocking: Uhuru appoints dead man to plum state job

Kenya Film and Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua defended ICT CS Joe Mucheru after an erroneous appointment that was gazetted on Wednesday, October 16.

The CS announced the re-appointment of Robert Kochalle, a man who died on May 28, 2018.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11A (e) of the Film and Stage Plays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Technology, re-appoints Gathoni Kung’u, Robert Kochalle, Nereah Alouch Okanga as members of the Kenya Film Classification Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 21st October, 2019,” read the gazette notice.

In a statement posted on Twitter by the KFCB boss, he explained that the matter was being blown out of proportion, noting that it was a mistake.

“The board presented the notification to the ministry for replacement and inadvertently he was reappointed. It was not CS Mucheru’s mistake at all,” read an excerpt of the post.

Further, he stated that the re-appointment of positions started when KFCB was under the Ministry of Sports and Culture and not the Ministry of ICT.

On Thursday, October 17, the CS came under heavy criticism due to the appointment.

“What a lucky guy, getting employment after “going west” for sure there is life after death. Only in Kenya,” James Bolo commented.

“This implies that there is no election being done, meaning that contracts are just being renewed at the expense of millions of graduates who lack jobs from universities. This suggests that these people are not working, thinking nor doing research but just appending signatures under powers conferred to them,” one Peter weighed in.

“Looks like this government’s appetite for the oldies is insatiable. They are now even going for the dead. The youth in this country are doomed,” one Nyagah stated.