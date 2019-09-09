Shocking! two women exchange husbands in Busia

Two women have surprised many in Busia county after exchanging husbands.

Lilian Weta, 28 and Christopher Abwire, 34 are now a new couple in Siroba Village, Matayos sub county.

In other news ;

19 DAYS TO DEATH AFTER WEDDING IN BUSIA

When Doris Wako said “Yes, I do” to the love of her life Bernard Levy Mwato on August 17, she knew that her best moment in life had just arrived.

She cherished Mwato and he adored her. It had taken them 21 years of dating — since their high school days — and they were ready and excited about their marriage.

“Till death do us apart,” they vowed on their colourful wedding day at Our Lady of Grace and Compassion Primary School in Mundika, Busia County, two weeks ago.

Unknown to them death was lurking around the corner.

They were married for only 19 days when death suddenly ended their happily-ever-after dream.

Ms Wako, an Administration Police officer based in Busia Town is mourning the untimely death of her 40-year-old husband.

On Wednesday, Mr Mwato had visited his uncle’s home in Funyula to collect a wedding gift.

He collapsed and was rushed to Busia County Referral Hospital where he was found to be dead.