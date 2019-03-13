Shocking! Police recover body of murdered man in River Migori

Police in Migori were helped with the public to removed a dumped body of unidentified man from River Migori.

Migori town residents spotted a floating body in the river Migori with deep wounds on the neck.

“The body had two deep wounds on the neck which were still oozing blood, when it was being pulled from the river the bag on its back floated away,” Adhiambo Anne, a witness said on Monday.

Joseph Nthenge, the Migori police boss said police and members of the public pulled the body from the water and it was aged about 35 years old.

The body was taken to Migori Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem examinations with police calling on public to help identify him.