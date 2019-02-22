Shocking! How Samburu governor acquired 600 million wealth in 4 years

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has traced and listed properties valued at hundreds of millions of shillings that Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal is said to have acquired fraudulently in the last four years.

Lenolkulal’s private home in Nairobi at the posh Karen estate tops the list of properties that EACC wants frozen.



According to commission detectives, the Ksh.300m palatial house sits on approximately one acre parcel of land in Karen fair acres area and was acquired in the financial year 2016/17.

The governor’s residential home in Milimani estate, Maralal town is also on EACC’s radar. The property, valued at Ksh.100 million was developed between 2016 and 2017.

A commercial residential apartment that the governor is alleged to have built in 2017 within Maralal town valued at Ksh.20 million is yet another property that EACC wants forfeited.

The commission also claims Lenolkulal owns red Rock Resort in Maralal town, along the Maralal-Kisima road that has 20 cottages.

The hotel, valued at Ksh.70 million sits on a 5-acre parcel of land and according to the commission, was developed through funds acquired in a questionable manner from county coffers.

The governor’s Oryx filling station and complex valued at Ksh.90 million is also on the commission’s radar.

The governor, through his Oryx service station is said to have pocketed Ksh.73 million, while the biggest beneficiary is said to be Grace Nkukuu, through her Siambu contractors company that was paid over Ksh.360 million.

Other properties owned by county officials said to have pocketed millions of shillings through irregular award of contracts and kickbacks have also been listed for freezing.

EACC, in the list, says county officials registered companies and awarded themselves contracts worth over Ksh.700 million and were paid without delivering any services.

The anti-graft body has instituted mechanisms to freeze the properties, among them palatial homes and business complexes, pending investigations on how the governor acquired them.