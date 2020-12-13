Shocking: How a Rwandese driver ruled DRC for 18 years

HYPOLITE KANAMBE the Rwandese taxi driver who ruled DRC for 18 years disgusted as a Joseph Kabila, refused to exit leadership of the country even after handing over power to Felix Tshisekedi.

The country is staring at a possibility of another round of instability after Thisekedi severed links with the ex-president and reneged on a pre-election coalition agreement.



Kanambe expected to remain in power, through proxies, even after handing over that power.

He thought Tshisekedi will be his puppet but seemingly the marrionate has refused to play by the pull of the strings.

January 2019, transition was the very first peaceful change of regime the country has had, since independence in 1960 .

