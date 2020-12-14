Shocking: Billionaire Manu Chandaria robbed in his Muthaiga residence!

Police are pursuing a gang of about eight suspects who raided billionaire Manu Chandaria’s residence in Muthaiga estate on Monday morning.

The rare incident in one of the city’s affluent neighbourhood that is home to some of the country’s wealthiest people has left even the police puzzled.

According to the police, the suspected thugs raided the home at around 1am and stayed in the compound for several hours before police were alerted.

Police said the family was not harmed, but is thought to have lost cash and valuables and are pursuing to establish if it was an inside job.



All the suspected thugs managed to escape through the neighbouring expansive Karura forest.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi County Commander Rashid Yakub said they found the three security guards manning the compound tied up with ropes while an Administration Police officer, who was on duty, had been disarmed.

“They stole his G3 rifle but it was later recovered,” Yakub said.



Police said they are investigating to establish how the gang gained access to the Muthaiga residence that had an armed Administration Police officer and three security guards.

Muthaiga is home to the country’s richest among them former President Mwai Kibaki, Jimmy Wanjigi and a host of foreign envoys.

All the three security guards are in police custody and are being questioned over the robbery.