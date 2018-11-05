Shocking Allegations Peddled by Ruto Surrogates To Justify Weston Hotel Land Grabbed

FACTS:-

1.CARNIVORE HOTEL in Langata is built on former Uhuru Gardens land, Public Land by Dunford Family as proxy for Dynasties in Kenya.

2. SERENA HOTEL is built on former City Park land, a Public Land by Aga Khan Family as proxy dynasties in Kenya.

3. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL is built on former Parliament Land, a Public Land by MOI Family (Sovereign Group).

4. FAIRVIEW HOTEL/COUNTRY LODGE are standing on Public Land in Upperhill and is owned by the KENYATTA family.

5. SILVER SPRING HOTEL is built on Public Land and is owned by KIBAKI family.

6. YAYA CENTRE & APARTMENTS are standing on Public Land and are owned by BIWOTT & MOI FAMILIES (and Dynasties)

7. HADASSAH HOTEL opposite Upperhill Medical Centre is built on Public Land and is owned by KALONZO family.

8. PANAFRIC HOTEL is built on public KTB Land, a public land by KIBAKI Family (hiding behind VOHRA/NGATA as proxy).

9. HILTON HOTEL is built on very expensive Public Land in CBD by Conrad Hilton (as proxy for Dynasties).

10. CROWNE PLAZA, Four Points by Sheraton and Garden Inn by Hilton (owned by Aga Khan) are now standing on Public Land inside JKIA.

11. Over 100 Hotels, Resorts and Camps stand on Public Land inside National Parks and Wildlife Reserves.

12. Most of the Beach Hotels in Coast are built on Public Land given them by Government for Free.