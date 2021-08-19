SHOCK: Villagers invade Nyamira DG home, disrupted meeting, ate all food for guests

Hoof-Eaters Nyamira Branch, breached the security protocol, stormed into a canvas tent serving as makeshift dining arena for honourable guests, ate everything in sight, like a swarm of desert locusts then they disappeared

The hungry southerners accessed the venue by scaling a perimeter fence, before overpowering and ousting the hired outside catering team and taking over the kitchen, like the bearded and turbaned Taliban did at the president’s palace in Kabul last week

They ate from the sufurias and left the place jumbled with utensils strewn all over

This act of heroism happened at DG James Gesami’s home in Nyamira in a fete he had organised for his “homecoming”. Of course you don’t expect me to know where he was coming from to “come home” or what the homecoming party was for

As a matter of fact, there is only one DG who merits a homecoming party is Dr Nicholas Owon Atudonyang who flew to the USA immediately he was sworn in, and has never set foot in Kenya

All along he has been earning millions as a ghost worker, like Raphael Tuju, the minister for nothing and the senior most of all ghost workers

Nonetheless thank you Hoof-Eaters for successful bloodless coup. The northerners went hungry yawning in their Prados

Hoof-Eaters are winning by alot. We thank Wanyonyi