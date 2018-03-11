Shock As Thugs spend one week In Man’s House Fishing, Eating, Sleeping And Stealing

–During their insolent stay at Mr. Matheka’s home, the 10 dined and slept in the businessman’s house and would only move goods at night.

-They would also catch fish from the fishpond in the compound and treat themselves to a meal of fish and Ugali.

-Matuu OCPD Edward Kipsang Changach said police had arrested five of the suspects and recovered items worth Ksh.650,000 including electronics, furniture and other household items.

In one of the most brazen robbery incidents, 10 suspected robbers raided the home of a businessman in Matuu, Machakos County, occupied it and robbed goods for a week.

How they got inside the gate was anyone’s guess. But how the suspected robbers spent an entire week inside the house of Michael Matheka shocked everyone.

During their insolent stay at Mr. Matheka’s home, the 10 dined and slept in the businessman’s house and would only move goods at night.

They would also catch fish from the fishpond in the compound and treat themselves to a meal of fish and Ugali.



Mr. Matheka had gone on a journey to Wote town in Makueni together with his family, when the robbers raided his home.

According to the neighbours, they initially thought the suspects were Mr. Matheka’s relatives until they started seeing them moving out at night carrying electronics, mattresses and other items. It was then that they alerted the police and the businessman.

This was happening a kilometer away from Matuu Police Station.

The suspects fled after the police fired in the air but the residents pursued them and flushed them out of their hide outs, threatening to lynch them.



Matuu OCPD Edward Kipsang Changach said police had arrested five of the suspects and recovered items worth Ksh.650,000 including electronics, furniture and other household items.

The OCPD added that they had launched a manhunt for the other accomplices who are still at large.

Among those being sought for questioning is a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer who was mentioned by one of the suspects and who was not in the house when police stormed his home. They also sought him in his bar at Matuu market but he was no where to be found.

Mr. Kipsang assured that an operation was underway to nab the suspects who escaped.