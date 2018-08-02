SHOCK As Police Bust Ten Primary School Kids Having Sex in Kayole

Police in Nairobi are investigating a shocking incident in which ten primary school children were busted in a sex orgy at a house in Kayole.

The pupils, five young boys and five girls of Dhawabu Primary School in Kayole estate, were caught after a neighbor was alarmed by suspicious noises in one of the houses.

The incident happened at around 7pm after one of the pupils invited her classmates to her home as her parents were away.

Witnesses claimed that pupils had engaged in a similar orgy on Tuesday night.

In another incident in Eastlands, students at Dandora Secondary School were caught in a house in the estate, after they had sneaked out of school.

The twelve students are expected in court on today to face charges of involvement in sex orgies.

Police said they apprehended the eight boys and four girls after they sneaked out of school and went to a nearby house for these activities.

They collected several items, including 24 rolls of bhang, from the house during the raid on Wednesday.

Buruburu DCI chief Jeremiah Ikiao said police also found sachets of a white substance believed to be narcotics. They took samples to the government chemist for analysis.