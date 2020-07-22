SHOCK: List of top TV and Radio journalists battling Covid-19; Jeff Koinange, Jalango, Kamene Goro, Gidi, Letoo

The Kenyan media industry has been hard hit by Covid19 infections with several media houses forced to take extra ordinary measures to curb spread of the disease at the work place.

Several TV and radio personalities have gone public about their COVI-19 status, CITIZEN’s Stepne Letoo was the first and was quickly followed by his colleagues.

On Tuesday, Radio Africa Group closed down its entire offices for fumigation after suspected positive cases from staffers.

Popular radio presenter Gidi Gidi on Monday announced that he had proceeded on self quarantine after developing flu-like symptoms.

Gidi is among journalists who work for Radio Africa outlets (Radio Jambo). Kiss 100 presenters Jalang’o and Kamene Goro, informed their fans on Wednesday morning that they would be working from home after taking covid 19 tests.

Royal Media Services (RMS) is also in the process of conducting testing for its staffers after several positive cases were recorded.

Popular Citizen TV actor Charles Bukeko was among RMS staffers who tested positive for Covid19 but in a sad turn of events he succumbed a few days later after getting his results.

Citizen TV’s lead news anchor Jeff Koinange went public about his positive status and he also said he was asymptomatic just like his colleague Stephene Letoo

RMS has had several other cases from staffers who have decided not to go public.

National Broadcaster KBC has also recorded several positive cases with only TV anchor Bonnie Musembi going public about the status.

Homeboyz Radio, Mediamax Limited, and BBC Nairobi Bureau have had their staff testing positive for Covid19.

Journalists have been on the front line against Covid19 and were listed as essential service providers during the lock down in various counties.

Their presence on the ground is suspected to be behind the high cases recorded in the work place where some of the staff, particularly TV and radio presenters work without observing social distance