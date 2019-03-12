Shock: Form one girl killed in CCM Gatanga school, headmistress gives conflicting info

JUSTICE FOR EBBIE NOELLE

“Osborn, kindly help me find a school for my girl. I do not want her to go to …” That was Martha Wanjiro Wangai reaching out for help. I have known this girl as little baby in Manyatta Kisumu with her stepfather, Mr. Jogi of Jogi Auctioneers.

Well, I wasn’t able to help and Martha took her girl, Ebbie Noelle Samuels to Gatanga CCM Secondary School. She would come hiring a car from me two weeks ago to both pick the girl from school and back after half term breaks.

Yesterday:

Martha calls me with the sad news: “Osborn, I have lost my girl …” Ebbie had died in unclear circumstances. Apparently, the girl had complained of mistreatment in school and wanted out. The mother wasn’t keen on having her back there after half term but I encouraged her to let her stay till end of the term. I regret the advice. I personally had time with girl, advising her on her to handle herself in school.



The school authority has given conflicting information on her death. However, autopsy shows the girl died from head injury inflicted with a blunt object. The school authority is keen on killing the story and Principal Ms Veronica Wanjiru is trying hard to have the police investigation closed.

A form one girl has died a painful death and justice MUST be served!