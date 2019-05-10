Shock as students find body of teacher lynched and dumped in a forest near school in Nyamira

A body of a middle-aged man in Ramba village, Nyamira County, who is a primary school teacher was found dumped in a forest near his school on Thursday morning.

The body was found by students who were heading to school for their morning preps. The body had visible head injuries.

Confirming the incident, area Chief Raini Nyatigo said they have so far not found any reason that caused the death of the teacher though police have launched investigations.

“The body of Tom Ondiba was found by school-going children and we are in a deep shock as a village. Police from Nyamira have already collected the body and we expect to know the cause once the postmortem is complete,” said chief Raini.

The chief further called upon the area investigation officers to ensure that they open up more and get to know caused Ondibo’s death.

“I call upon locals as well to work with us to ensure that we identify the cause of the sudden death,” said Nyatigo.

The death of the teacher comes barely three weeks after members of the same family died from the same village died under unclear circumstances.