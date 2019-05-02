Shock as Mob Lynch OCS in Tharaka Nithi

Four people among them Chuka OCS Joseph Kinyua have been killed in Kamahindi area in Tharaka Nithi County in what appears to be a row between the residents and local administrators.

The OCS is said to have gone to the area with two police officers in pursuit of suspects believed to have been involved in the death of the local area chief Japhet Majau who was killed last evening by an irate mob.

The OCS and another police officer were hacked to death by unknown persons after they allegedly shot dead a suspect in Ugweri village.

Earlier in the day Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora toured Kamahindi to investigate the circumstances under which the Chief was killed by angry residents.

The residents were angered after the chief’s brother, Gikware Mukengu, detained some goats belonging to a resident, Gitonga Kibuibe, who went missing in December 2018 and his skeleton found in the nearby River Thuci three weeks ago.