Shock as Homa Bay Fishermen net out Three Bombs from Rusinga Island

Three bombs suspected to have been left by colonialists were netted by fishermen in Rusinga Island, Homa Bay county.

Three bombs suspected to have been left by colonialists were netted by fishermen in Rusinga Island, Homa Bay county. The bombs were found trapped in fishing nets by a group of fishermen on Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/3X2BFAUjIJ — Sir. Derrick Ohato (@SurveyorOhato) April 23, 2019

The bombs were found trapped in fishing nets by a group of fishermen on Monday evening.A fisherman said they thought they had a big catch but when they pulled the net they found the bombs. He said most fishermen fear they may mishandle bombs unknowingly during their fishing activities in the lake. “We reported the matter to Mbita police station and the bombs are being examined by the security officers,” a fisherman said on Tuesday. Homa Bay County DCI boss Daniel Wachira said his office had contacted bomb experts from Kisumu to examine them. The experts will determine their destructive power, weight and when they were dropped in the lake. Wachira said police officers have been constantly training fishermen on the dangers of colonial bombs. “This is not the first time the weapons have been found in the lake. We do not know the number of bombs that might have been dropped there,” Wachira said. The police boss urged fishermen to report to them when they find suspicious items in the lake.