Police Officer Arrested by Flying Squad over Car Theft Ring in Nairobi one of their own constables in a car theft case

On Thursday, Flying squad officers arrested one of their on in a theft case! It is alleged that the constable stole a car from a police yard.

Constable Elias Shikuku is suspected to have stolen a car that was detained at a police unit in Pokot South, changed the number plates and then sold it.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the incident happened in 2017.

“Flying Squad Detectives yesterday evening arrested Police Constable Elias Shikuku, @DCI_Kenya officer attached to Pokot South.The officer is suspected to have stolen a Toyota Land Cruiser that was detained at the Unit’s Yard in 2017, changed the number plates & sold it,” the DCI said in a tweet.”

According to DCI, Detectives launched a search mission after the car was reported missing and found it in Mombasa.

Mr Shikuku, a former flying squad officer, is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment in court.

