Shithole Country! Visiting US Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Falls Ill In Kenya

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has canceled events he was scheduled to undertake in Nairobi on Saturday, the second day of his three-day visit to Kenya.

A spokesman of the State Department told Reuters that “he is not feeling well”.

“The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea and has canceled his events for the day,” spokesman Steve Goldstein said.

Tillerson, who arrived in the country on Friday, March 9 was set to visit the site of the 1998 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi.

He was also scheduled to have a working lunch with Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma as well as meet with American diplomats serving at the new U.S. Embassy.

The US Secretary of State was also set to tour Nairobi’s Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

Sources have told Kenya-today that his personal doctor is monitoring him and the events he was set to undertake have been rescheduled to Sunday, March 11.

After jetting into the country on Friday, Tillerson met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi where he assured of his Government’s commitment to Kenya on trade and security.

The US Secretary of State appreciated the cooperation between his country and Kenya on security in Somalia and South Sudan, saying the US stood ready to offer additional assistance whenever called upon to do so.

He later held a media briefing at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel where he praised the talks between President Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga, saying the truce was a major milestone in consolidating national unity.