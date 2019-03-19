SHAME: So sad indeed, people are dying of hunger in Turkana and Baringo

Good morning KENYA.

This morning I just want to ask questions. I hope I will find answers to my questions 😔😔

Have you ever been to the North Rift region? To counties like Turkana, Baringo, Mandera, West Pokot and their neighborhood? Do you know they call themselves Kenya B? As in, they don’t belong to Kenya but another version that looks like KENYA?

So I have been following the drought situation in the North Rift #TurkanaDrought #WeCannotIgnore #BeyondPressConferences I have seen photos & videos that have me shed tears. Journalists who have been camping in the region, are sharing traumatic images. Images of our fellow Kenyans in the North Rift.

The Government on the other hand, through press conferences refutes claims that if there are any deaths, then such deaths cannot be linked to the current drought 😰😰😰😰😰😰

Isn’t it very depressing to see our fellow Kenyans suffer like this year in year out? Didn’t the Big 4 Agenda promise to ensure food security for all? Didn’t Devolution promise to reach citizens at their door step? If yes, why are we here now? Who is fooling who?

Is it time that we demanded that Government acts with speedy to save the lives of our brothers & sisters in the North Rift? Is it time to see some people resign because of where we are as a country? Are we angry enough to demand more for ourselves as Kenyans, whether you live in Nairobi or in the North Rift?

Isn’t it time we said, no more to #KenyansForKenyans initiative so that Government can step in and do what it ought to do for its citizens?

Are you tired of these bad stories? I am tired. I am exhausted 😩

#WeCannotIgnore

#BeyondPressConferences

😪😪😪😪😪😪😪

Photos & videos courtesy of Roncliffe Odit of BBC Africa.