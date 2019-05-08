Shame on Treasury CS Rotich, Senate confirms Governor Waititu was right on budget spend

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been vindicated after the Council of Governors (CoG) on Tuesday turned the blame for suspicious county expenditure on Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

According to the governors, an estimated Sh10 billion allocated to counties was never disbursed from Treasury and therefore cannot be accounted for by their governments.

“The CoG wnats to know who spent the money if indeed the money was spent.

“Is someone somewhere siphoning county funds? This is utmost fraud that needs to be unearthed,” CoG Chair Wycliffe Oparanya remarked.

11 Counties caught up in expenditure menace

Counties named in the alleged Sh10 billion misappropriation include Kakamega, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyamira, Kilifi, Murang’a, Nairobi and Laikipia.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is among the governors on the spot for having “State House Affairs” expenditures included in their audited books of account.

Along wit her counterparts, she also turned the blame on the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) director for mis-posting and persistent integration problems.

“I demand an immediate public apology by the National Treasury, the resignation of the IFMIS director and a public statement to correct public understanding on this matter,” Governor Waiguru demanded.