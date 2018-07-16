SHAME: DP Ruto Allies Heckled and Chased In Kwale; Hon Mbogo, Hon Shariff Embarrassed

Coast MPs allied to DP William Ruto found themselves on the receiving end of the wrath of a section of Kwale voters when they attempted to sell Ruto’s 2022 bid.

Trouble started when Lamu East MP Shariff Alwy and his Kisauni counterpart Ali Mbogo told NASA principal Musalia Mudavadi to his face that he stood no chance in 2022, declaring that DP Ruto will be their candidate come 2022.

This did not go down well with the crowd that was gathered at the homecoming party for Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza who began heckling and shouting in protest.

The agitated crowd marched to the dais to eject the Kisauni MP after he claimed that he would name his unborn baby after Mr. Ruto, prompting him to cut short his speech and retreat to safety.

“I have a wife and she is pregnant. I’m just waiting for the baby to be born and the baby is Mr Ruto,” Mbogo declared amidst heckling.

The pro-Ruto camp came under heavy critism at the event that was precided over by Mr. Mudavadi, with a section of leaders accusing them of being fooled with small favours at a time when the region was facing more serious problems.

“You are being fooled by a few kilometres of roads to support Ruto when our people are facing serious problems. I’m an old man and I must tell you the truth,” Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi stated.

