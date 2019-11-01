SHAME: Boni Khalwale forced to cut short his speech after hired youth demanded for money ‘loot’

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale had a rough time campaigning for Jubilee party candidate in the Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga after a crowd cut his speech to demand cash.

The former senator was in the company of the Jubilee candidate among other leaders at a rally that was held in Bukhungu ground Kibra.

In Video footage shared by Daily Nation, the voice of Khalwale is heard at the background struggling to address the gathering as youths donning Jubilee campaigns attire are seen signalling the former senator to finish his speech faster.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Jubilee Party candidate in the Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga.

Unable to proceed due to the interference, Khalwale posses his speech as he tries to recapture his rhythm.

The crowd is then heard shouting ‘maliza(finish)’ others point their fingers at him showing a sign of time getting late while some show him a signal of demanding cash.

It has been established that Khalwale was undressing the ODM leader Raila Odinga before the youths interrupted.

“Raila started fighting Wamalwa Kijana & Mulembe leadership in 1997, at that time, @MarigaOfficial was only 10 years old. Embarrassing that 22 years later he is fighting the political star of the young man!” said Khalwale before being cut short.

The harsh reception comes at a time when the campaigns are nearing home stretch with only one week left to the by-election.

Mariga is facing stiff competition from ODM’s Bernard Okoth Imran and ANC’s Eliud Owalo.

More than 20 candidates were cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) to run for the seat.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer in July.

The by-election will be held on November 7.

Video ;

