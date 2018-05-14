Shake up Looms at City Hall As Two Executives Face Sack

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to yet again shake up his administration in a bid to improve service delivery.

According to sources, Sonko will Tuesday sack two county executive committee members and seven directors. He will also reshuffle the entire Cabinet at a press conference to be held at City Hall.

Since coming into office, Sonko has shown impatience with those who do not perform to his expectations as well as corrupt individuals.

In March, he suspended his Finance Executive Danvas Makori and Chief Officer Ekaya Alumasi have been sent home for investigations into their conduct. Makori was alleged to have been undermining the fight against corruption by leaking information to people close to former governor Evans Kidero.

Last month, he suspended 30 procurement officers for allegedly inflating prices through unapproved Local Purchase Orders, failing to adhere to the Public Finance Management Act as well as the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, leading to loss of funds at the county.

He also sacked his personal assistant Bernard Mulwa, delivery unit deputy director Joseph Ireri and aide Michael Mutua, who were part of his “dream team” when he entered office. They were alleged to have used their closeness to the governor to solicit bribes.

The impending reshuffle comes barely two months since he effected another one in which he replaced his Finance Executive Veska Kangongo with Makori, who was serving in the Agriculture, Livestock Development and Fisheries docket. Kangongo was moved to the Devolution docket.

Larry Wambua who was in Devolution, was taken to Environment to take over from Emmah Mukuhi who was transferred to the ICT docket.

Charles Kerich, who was heading ICT, was moved to Lands, Urban Planning and Renewal while Peter Njuguna, who was in the latter docket was moved to the Agriculture department.

Hitan Majevdia was retained in the Health docket, Allan Igambi as Tourism Executive and Janet Ouko in the Education, Youth, Gender and Sports department. Mohammed Dagane was also retained CEC in charge of Roads, Infrastructure and Transport.

In a circular, the governor asked the CECs to take their work with the seriousness it deserves.

This article originally appeared at businesstoday.co.ke