Seven suspects arraigned in court for impersonating president Uhuru, conned Merali 10 million

Seven suspects were arraigned in a Nairobi court on Monday for allegedly conning Sameer Africa Chairman Nashud Merali Ksh.10 million, while posing as President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The accused; Joseph Waswa, Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wajekeche, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja and Anthony Wafula, were not charged as the prosecution sought more time to complete investigations.

7 #fraudsters who have been imitating a very senior govt officer & socialites to obtain money by false pretences were arrested today after an intense operation. The 7 are:Joseph Waswa, Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wanyonyi, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja & Antony Wafula. pic.twitter.com/v0G3UmecsO — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 23, 2019

According to court documents, the suspects called the tycoon on a number 0722208842 which bears the President’s name on the True Caller application.

They then went ahead to mimic Kenyatta’s voice as they purported to sell to Mr. Merali a parcel of land situated in Milimani area, Nairobi.

The Sameer Africa chairman was outside the country on a business trip when he received the call from the fraudsters, and therefore gave a go ahead to his Finance Director to process Ksh.10 million as payment for the land, believing he spoke to the President.

The suspects gave the Finance Director an account number in which he deposited the money.

The seven were arrested on Friday and Saturday in a sting operation by detectives from the DCI.

During the operation, police recovered from the suspects four vehicles including a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, Toyota Mark X , Toyota Axio and Toyota Crown.