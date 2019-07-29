Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Serve your looting master in peace, Mohamed Ali told after attacking Gov. Joho

Serve your looting master in peace, Mohamed Ali told after attacking Gov. Joho

4 Comments

Residents of Mombasa county and Kenyans in general have told off first time Nyali MP Mohamed Ali AKA Jicho pevu to engage his political peers and serve his looting master William Ruto .
The Nyali MP engaged Joho in war of word during the weekend when he claimed that the former Kisauni mp had done nothing for development record for the past 7 years.
Here are some of the sentiments:

Comments

  1. Please help Busia County get rid of the inept and corrupt Ojaamong!!! Thanks EACC…drag him out of the picture and save that beautiful border county from decadence that useless thief has drained it to be

    Reply Report comment

  3. …..why is rais family richest in kenya today……ufisadi period…from jomo…nginna…muhoho….now son biggest thieve in kenya history..

    all biggest farms…companies…banks etc…..wagondi…….

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies